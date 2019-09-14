Jesse McCartney, 32, Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Katie Peterson — See Pics

Jessie McCartney popped the question at a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday, Sept. 13. The couple has been dating for 7 years.

Jesse McCartney, 32, is engaged! The singer popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson, 32, on Friday, September 13 at Wolfgang Puck‘s CUT Restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to People magazine. The couple, who have been dating for seven years, both shared photos on their social media confirming the news. “Locked it up. 😊,” Jesse captioned a photo of the two kissing on Instagram, where followers could clearly see Katie’s stunning ring on her left hand. Katie shared a candid photo from the same shoot, adding “SE🖤EN YEARS.. and also forever.”

The proposal was intimate and romantic, a source gushed to the magazine. “The couple was with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee,” they revealed. “The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!” Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck also happened to be at the restaurant for the happy occasion. “The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on,” the insider added.

The “Beautiful Soul” singer and Katie spent the day of the proposal together, celebrating their anniversary on Instagram with a day at the spa. They both appeared to get mani-pedis, while Jesse also got a relaxing hand massage. “Anniversary activities!” she captioned the post, oblivious to the proposal that would come just hours later.

Jesse has had a busy few months, as he wrapped The Resolution 2019 tour in February. The tour came after he took a four-year hiatus from music, and returned to the charts with “Wasted” and “Better With You.” Katie appears to have a busy career as an online influencer, under the brand #TheRebelBlonde, where she shares travel, beauty and fashion tips. She was also on the road with her man for the tour, sharing a sweet photo of the two kissing after Jesse’s last show.