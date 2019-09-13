Keira Knightley and James Righton are officially mom and dad to 2 children, according to a new report on September 13! The couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller on Friday, and Kiera looks amazing after giving birth!

Keira Knightley, 34, and James Righton, 35, are now parents to two little ones! The actress gave birth to a healthy baby recently, according to Daily Mail, which obtained photos of the couple pushing a baby stroller in London on September 13. The outlet did not disclose a date of birth of gender in its report. Kiera and James have not confirmed the birth of their second child. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for the actress and did not receive an immediate reply.

Keira and James, the keyboardist for the Klaxons, are already parents to daughter, Edie, who turned four in May. The couple is known for keeping their family life private. They did not make any formal announcement when they were expecting their first child, Edie. A representative for the couple later confirmed the pregnancy after numerous reports claimed witnesses noticed that Keira was avoiding alcohol at events.

The actress and musician remained consistent this time around for Keira’s second pregnancy. Once again, they did not formally announce the news. Instead, Keira stepped out with her bump on display at a Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris on May 2. She was all smiles in a cream-colored, sheer gown that clearly showed off her bump. Keira held hands with James as they walked through the event, as seen in photos.

Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star is usually silent about her home life, she has opened up about motherhood and its impact on her career. “There’s that sense of, like, I don’t give a f–k,” the actress playfully told Harper’s Bazaar during an interview published last November. “Once you’ve had that whole experience of leaking breasts everywhere and the messiness of it—there’s no control, it’s animalistic,” she explained, adding, “I feel that in a funny way with acting it sort of helps; there is no embarrassment any more.”

Keira and James wed in an intimate ceremony at the town hall in Mazan, France, on May 4, 2013. They had been engaged for about a year. Keira and James welcomed Edie two years after their nuptials. — Congratulations to the couple on their newest addition!