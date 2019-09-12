Caitlyn Jenner revealed some serious TMI at the ‘Roast of Alec Baldwin,’ bragging about the success of her two youngest daughters.

Caitlyn Jenner, 69, made some seriously cringeworthy comments at Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin. “All of you are making these silly comment and jokes about how I cut [my penis] off,” referencing her headline-making 2015 transition. “Let me remind you, it made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history,” she continued. “It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world.” Caitlyn has plenty to be proud of with her two youngest daughters, who have been enormously successful in their own right since appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kylie has become a makeup mogul with her business Kylie Cosmetics, while Kendall has appeared in campaigns for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Stuart Weitzman, Estee Lauder and Tiffany & Co.

“I raised 10 children. I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren,” Caitlyn continued, adding “I didn’t cut it off, I just retired it. It was done!” In addition to Kylie and Kendall, she is also father to Burt and Casey with ex-wife Chrystie Scott, Brandon and Brody with ex-wife Linda Thompson, and stepfather to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian through his former marriage to Kris.

Caitlyn announced her transition from Bruce Jenner in an interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, after months of suspicion. “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman,” she stated at the time. She had previously explored transitioning and began taking hormones in 1991, but stopped the process after meeting Kris Jenner, who she was later married to for 23 years. Caitlyn Jenner made her official debut on an Annie Leibovitz shot Vanity Fair cover in July 2015, where she posed in a revealing cream colored bustier. She later starred in an E! docuseries, I Am Cait.

Caitlyn was initially mum on the subject of her gender reassignment surgery in a 2017 interview with ABC News, stating “It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person” — but confirming she had received other surgeries earlier that year. Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin — who also appeared at the roast — made reference to to Caitlyn’s status. “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d–k,” Blake joked. The Roast of Alec Baldwin airs on Comedy Central on Sunday, September 15.