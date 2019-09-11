Patti Hansen: Keith Richards’ Wife, 63, Looks Half Her Age At Michael Kors Show — See Pics

Keith Richards’ model wife Patti Hansen looks so fresh and youthful for her 63 years. The stunning blonde glowed as she attended the Michael Kors NYFW show.

Patti Hansen was one of the top models of the mid to late 1970’s and she’s aged like fine wine. The longtime wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, 75, attended the Michael Kors NYFW show on Sept. 11 and looked absolutely stunning for being 63-years-young. She still has her slim model body, as she wore a plunging black jumpsuit with wide cut legs. Over it she donned a fuzzy purple jacket. She added a long gold chain around her neck and absolutely shined.

Patti wore her shoulder length blonde hair in beachy waves and flashed her smile that covered so many magazines back in the day. Her face is remarkably wrinkle free, which is amazing after being married to Keith for 35 years. The Rolling Stones are one of the biggest bands of all time and she managed to tame the famed bad boy. Michael Kors is a huge fan of Patti’s, as he had the ageless beauty walk the runway and close out his Feb. of 2019 disco-themed NYFW show.

Keith and Patti have two daughters. Alexandra, 33, followed her mom’s footsteps into modeling, as did her 34-year-old sister Theodora. When she was 16, Theodora and Alexandra had a mini-Rolling Stones offspring reunion, modeling alongside Mick Jagger‘s daughter Lizzy, 35, for a Tommy Hilfiger campaign. Alexandra joined her mom at today’s Michael Kors show, posting pics from the front row on her Instagram and captioning it, “I’ll wake up at the crack of dawn for you and look like I’m a blonde trinity from the Matrix @michaelkors What a beautiful collection.”

Patti was discovered when she was just 14-years-old. She signed to the famed Wilhelmina Models agency in New York and went on to appear on the covers of American Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Glamour. She was also featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Revlon. She married Keith on his 40th birthday on December 18, 1983.