50 Cent Slams Prodigy Tekashi69 As He Faces Life In Prison: ‘Don’t Call Me’ 

50 Cent seems to be done with Tekashi 6ix9ine as the ‘FEFE’ rapper faces serious prison time for multiple federal charges. In a new interview, 50 warned Tekashi not to reach out to him from prison after the trouble he’s gotten into with the law.

From friends to foes? 50 Cent doesn’t want to hear from Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was once his friend and collaborator. As Tekashi, 23, faces what could be a hefty sentence of life in prison for nine federal charges, including weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics, 50 has declared that he no longer wants to hear from Tekashi during an appearance on HOT 97’s The Breakfast Club on September 10.

When asked about Tekashi, with whom 50 collaborated with on “Get The Strap”, the Power star, 44, admitted that he hasn’t spoken to him. “Has 6ix9ine reached out to you from jail?” co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked. “No, I haven’t spoken to him,” 50 replied.

Charlamagne then asked, “Would you answer?”, to which 50 said, “No!”, laughing. “That was your son, Fif!” Charlamagne yelled. But, 50 didn’t have a morsel of sympathy for his former friend. “Yeah I know, but he’s his mother’s child now. When you do shit like that, you’re your mama’s child. Don’t call me! Don’t call me!”, he explained.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested in November for his alleged connections to organized crime. In February, he pled guilty to nine federal charges involving weapons possession, armed robbery, dealing narcotics and aiding in attempted murder as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. Tekashi is currently cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation into other members of the organization.

The rapper is reportedly scheduled to testify against Nine Trey Bloods members at a trial that begins September 16th. Despite the charges against him, the government may recommend leniency to the sentencing judge in the trial, if Tekashi continues to cooperate with federal investigators.