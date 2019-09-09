Chantel Jeffries: Why She Chooses To Dress ‘Comfortable’ Over ‘Crazy’ As She Slays NYFW

From dad shoes to mini dresses, Chantel Jeffries isn’t competing for the loudest look at NYFW Spring 2020. It’s an intentional styling choice, which the gorgeous DJ explained to HollywoodLife at the Daily Front Row’s FMAs!

While loud prints, feathers, bold colors and larger-than-life pants are filling the streets and runways during New York Fashion Week, Chantel Jeffries, 27, has shied away from anything with too much panache. “Ceejay the DJ” doesn’t want anything distracting from the action at hand amid NYFW — tall stilettos can excuse themselves — which she explained to HollywoodLife, after we asked for her styling advice at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 6. “I honestly feel like taking chances is really fun. But I also love to be comfortable and versatile,” the record producer admitted during our EXCLUSIVE interview. She continued, “That’s kind of my style. I pick comfort over being so crazy.”

By foregoing “crazy” outfits, Chantel herself can go a bit more crazy at NYFW events! “I just like to be able to have the best time possible, because I feel like, those make me the best memory,” Chantel explained to HollywoodLife. “So, I’d rather be a little bit more comfortable and have fun.” As for how the brunette beauty cuts an amazing figure in these comfy fits, she told us food is the backbone of her fitness.

“Honestly, diet. It’s mostly diet. I just know the specific diet. And I never cheat, because I’m allergic to things,” she told HollywoodLife. “That’s why that’s my diet, so I do this. But, I don’t try to diet. I just don’t eat foods that make me feel sick. And that’s about it. That’s part of my life.”

We saw Chantel apply her own style advice in person, since she answered our questions in an outfit modest on details: a mini ivory dress and slide-on mules. Rather than relying on an overwhelming layering of accessories for attention, she was picky with what trends she showcased: the transparent strap on her heels, and the asymmetrical cut of her dress.

Chantel wore the same shoes, but with a purple ruched mini dress, to sit front row at the Laquan Smith show on Sept. 8. Again, nothing too overstated, but the addition of reflective silver shades proves she’s still part of that A-list crowd introducing emerging styles. The DJ ditched a dress altogether and stepped into dad shoes for an outing in New York City on Sept. 6, wearing a pink turtleneck and biker shorts set from MISBHV alongside Jonathan Cheban, a family friend of the KarJenners. Supermodel Winnie Harlow wore a similar co-ord on the Kith runway just the night prior! Most recently, Chantel was pictured on the streets of SoHo in yet another sidewalk-friendly outfit: a button-down dress in a stretchy fabric, a Burberry baguette bag and black sneakers.