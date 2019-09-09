Barbara Palvin Gives Epic Response After Ex Justin Bieber Compares Himself To Her BF Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin’s ex Justin Bieber recently made a wild claim comparing himself to her current BF Dylan Sprouse. Now she’s giving at epic clap back that no one could top her sweetheart.

Justin Bieber made an out of the blue claim on Aug. 31 that he looked exactly like twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse, 27, when they were kids. The 25-year-old went so far as to dig up old photos of the twins as children and ones of himself around the same age and posted the collage to his Instagram, saying they looked “so similar.” Dylan’s girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, 25, used to date Justin and has a message for him: “No one can be compared to the Sprouse twins,” which you can watch here.

That’s what Barbara told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 6. She also had another issue with what Justin wrote. He captioned the collage “Me and the Sprouse twins looked so similar as a baby. I coulda subbed in for them for big daddy. Comment yes or no down below! 😝😝 @dylansprouse @colesprouse,” referring to the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy in which the Sprouse twins co-starred. “I don’t agree,” the beauty told ET about Justin being able to pull off the Big Daddy role that her sweetheart did.

Barbara was missing Dylan, telling the outlet “I wish he was here. I feel very empty and lonely right now” and that he was supposed to attend with her but had a last-minute work commitment. “His name was on the invitation and I’m like ugh, I’m alone.” But they keep in touch daily when apart. “We make sure we Facetime once a day and we text and send a lot of stupid memes to each other,” she revealed. Barbara and Justin reportedly briefly dated in 2012 in between one of what would be many of Justin and Selena Gomez‘s many break ups and make ups.