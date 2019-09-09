‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Says Kaitlynn Carter’s ‘Happy’ After Report That She Moved In With Miley Cyrus

‘The Hills’ star Audrina Patridge EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about co-star Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter’s emotional state now that she is reportedly romantically moving on with Miley Cyrus.

Audrina Patridge, 34, didn’t hold back about how Kaitlynn Carter‘s doing now that she split from husband Brody Jenner, 36, and has reportedly moved on with Miley Cyrus, 26. The Hills star confirmed what we all suspected when she admitted that Kaitlynn is doing just fine after her breakup, and is in fact, “happy”. “I mean, Brody and Kaitlynn are still friends, there’s no bad blood between them so it’s not like a bad breakup or anything,” Audrina EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “They love each other, they care about each other, they’ve just grown separate ways and you know, they’re better off like that. Kaitlynn’s happy.”

Audrina went on to say she’s not sure if Kaitlynn is officially dating Miley, who split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, but she saw the suspected lovebirds’ makeout pics and though she was surprised, she’d be thrilled for them if they are indeed a couple. “I mean, I love Miley Cyrus so if they’re together that’s awesome,” she said. “I was kind of shocked because I loved Miley and Liam together. But it’s exciting gossip, it’s like all these pictures are out and it gives everyone something to talk about.”

People are definitely talking. The latest buzz about Kaitlynn and Miley is that they’re reportedly so smitten with each other that they’ve decided to move in together. “Miley and Kaitlynn are spending what seems like every moment with one another, so much so, that they’ve moved in together in the Hidden Hills area in the last week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 8. Their face-paced romance has been on public display ever since news of their splits made headlines within a week of each other.