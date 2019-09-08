See Pic
Hollywood Life

NBA Star Joakim Noah & Model Lais Ribeiro Get Engaged At Burning Man With Sexy Proposal

Joakim Noah, Lais Ribeiro
Backgrid
Lais Ribeiro on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018 New York: The 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show - Show
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro and NBA player Joakim Noah spotted in Tulum sharing some PDA with our cameras! Pictured: Lais Ribeiro, Joakim Noah BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lais Ribeiro Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2019
Lais Ribeiro poses at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Vanity Fair Oscar Party - 91st Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Joakim Noah proposed to Lais Ribeiro at her favorite place during the popular Burning Man festival and she shared a sweet pic of the memorable moment to Instagram on Sept. 7.

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro, 28, is officially engaged to her boyfriend of a year, Joakim Noah! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share the happy news along with a loving pic that was taken during the amazing proposal. The girlfriend and boyfriend became fiancee and fiance when they were attending the popular Burning Man festival in Nevada this past week, and Lais didn’t hesitate to go into detail about how and where her 34-year-old NBA star man popped the question. Check out Lais’ romantic engagement photo HERE!

“I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed 💍 And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys 👰💍😍💃🏽,” her caption for the romantic pic read. It didn’t take long for Joakim to respond with his own pics and message full of love. “Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life,” he wrote. “Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn… I will never forget that. I got your back picanha!!! I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit.”

In the eye-catching snapshot shared by Lais, Joakim can be seen wearing a denim vest and patterned shorts as he embraces in a hug with his lady love, who is showing off a lot of skin in pasties and a sheer neon green mini skirt. In Joakim’s pics, the lovebirds can be seen kissing as he sits on the hood of a car and posing for a selfie together.

Lais and Joakim have often shared moments of their relationship over the past year through pics on social media. As they prepare for their upcoming wedding, the young talents are also going to be busy with their careers. Lais has been modeling for Victoria’s Secret since 2010 and became an angel in 2015 while Joakim last played for the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team after once being a part of the popular Chicago Bulls and then the New York Knicks.