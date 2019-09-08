NBA Star Joakim Noah & Model Lais Ribeiro Get Engaged At Burning Man With Sexy Proposal

Joakim Noah proposed to Lais Ribeiro at her favorite place during the popular Burning Man festival and she shared a sweet pic of the memorable moment to Instagram on Sept. 7.

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro, 28, is officially engaged to her boyfriend of a year, Joakim Noah! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share the happy news along with a loving pic that was taken during the amazing proposal. The girlfriend and boyfriend became fiancee and fiance when they were attending the popular Burning Man festival in Nevada this past week, and Lais didn’t hesitate to go into detail about how and where her 34-year-old NBA star man popped the question. Check out Lais’ romantic engagement photo HERE!

“I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life! @stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed 💍 And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys 👰💍😍💃🏽,” her caption for the romantic pic read. It didn’t take long for Joakim to respond with his own pics and message full of love. “Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life,” he wrote. “Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn… I will never forget that. I got your back picanha!!! I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit.”

In the eye-catching snapshot shared by Lais, Joakim can be seen wearing a denim vest and patterned shorts as he embraces in a hug with his lady love, who is showing off a lot of skin in pasties and a sheer neon green mini skirt. In Joakim’s pics, the lovebirds can be seen kissing as he sits on the hood of a car and posing for a selfie together.

Lais and Joakim have often shared moments of their relationship over the past year through pics on social media. As they prepare for their upcoming wedding, the young talents are also going to be busy with their careers. Lais has been modeling for Victoria’s Secret since 2010 and became an angel in 2015 while Joakim last played for the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team after once being a part of the popular Chicago Bulls and then the New York Knicks.