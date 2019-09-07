Lori Loughlin Looks Downcast After Report Claims Marriage Is Under Stress Amid Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was spotted looking sad while walking with a yoga mat during an outing in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 7, just two days after reports claimed she’s not getting along with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin, 55, didn’t look too thrilled when she went on a yoga outing by herself on Sept. 7. The Fuller House star, who, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, has been in the spotlight over the past several months due to their alleged involvement in the headline-making college admissions scandal, was wearing a hot pink jacket with blue leggings and matching hot pink sandals while walking out of the Los Angeles based yoga class. She had her hair tied up and held a blue rolled up yoga mat as well as her white phone as she gave cameras a serious and seemingly somber look.

The public outing comes two days after reports that claim she and Mossimo are having trouble within their marriage surfaced. “Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” an insider told US Weekly after there were claims the husband and wife didn’t agree on whether or not they should take a private jet to Boston for the most recent court appearance for the admissions case. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to, but Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial,” the insider explained.

Lori was also already reportedly angry when Mossimo suggested that they reject the plea deal that prosecutors offered to them in Apr. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” the insider continued telling the outlet.

Lori and Mossimo appeared in a Boston courthouse for a hearing on Aug. 27 and they both had serious looks on their faces as they held hands and walked outside among reporters and cameras. At the hearing, “conflicts of interest” were reportedly addressed after they decided to be jointly represented by the same law firm, Latham & Watkins, according to AP News. The same law firm previously represented the University of Southern California (USC), where Bella, 20, and Lori and Mossimo’s other daughter, Olivia, 19, attend.

The actress and fashion designer were accused of allegedly paying $50,000 in bribes to enroll both Bella and Olivia as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither had ever rowed for an athletic team. They pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Apr. 15. After the recent “conflict of interest” with the law firm came up, Lori and Mossimo’s lawyers claimed that the firm only represented USC on an “unrelated real estate case” that other lawyers worked on and they will reportedly continue to represent them as the case continues.