Kristen Stewart Rocks Shorts & Blazer With Nothing Underneath – Plus More Stars In Short Shorts

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Toronto, CANADA - Actress, Kristen Stewart continues to embrace her sexy edgy style as she rocks a short suit while arriving to a press conference for her new movie 'Seberg' at Toronto International Film Festival. Pictured: Kristen Stewart BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Joe Jonas with his wife Sophie Turner steps out New YorkPictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5111688 290819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 51 Photos.
Kristen Stewart showed up to a press conference in Toronto for her new movie ‘Seberg’ while wearing nothing but a black blazer and matching shorts.

Kristen Stewart, 29, was all smiles when she showed up to an event during the Toronto International Film Festival looking amazing in a sexy fashion choice! The talented actress was attending a press conference for her newest film, Seberg, when she flaunted her fit figure in a black blazer tied in the front with nothing underneath and matching tiny black shorts. She also wore maroon socks and black boots with the outfit as well as round sunglasses and multiple necklaces. Her short blonde hair was also flattering on her and the overall look definitely made her one of the most memorable stars at this year’s festival.

In addition to promoting her new flick while looking incredible at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kristen did the same at the Venice Film Festival, when she attended the Aug. 30 premiere in a gorgeous pink long-sleeved glittery dress. She posed fearlessly on the red carpet and truly showcased her iconic look in a way that left onlookers in awe.

From shorts to dresses, Kristen seems to look great in anything and it’s one of the reasons she’s become such a fashionista over the years. Since summer is winding down, and fall is almost here, it’s been nice to see summery outfits on some of the hottest celebs during these last few weeks. Tiny shorts seems to be a popular choice among many stars when it comes to ensembles to wear in the sun, and like Kristen, there’s been plenty of beautiful ladies strutting their stuff in them. You can take a look at some of our favorite celebs wearing short shorts in the gallery above!

We love seeing Kristen’s fashion choices at every public event she attends. We look forward to seeing what else she has in store this year!