Kristen Stewart Rocks Shorts & Blazer With Nothing Underneath – Plus More Stars In Short Shorts

Kristen Stewart showed up to a press conference in Toronto for her new movie ‘Seberg’ while wearing nothing but a black blazer and matching shorts.

Kristen Stewart, 29, was all smiles when she showed up to an event during the Toronto International Film Festival looking amazing in a sexy fashion choice! The talented actress was attending a press conference for her newest film, Seberg, when she flaunted her fit figure in a black blazer tied in the front with nothing underneath and matching tiny black shorts. She also wore maroon socks and black boots with the outfit as well as round sunglasses and multiple necklaces. Her short blonde hair was also flattering on her and the overall look definitely made her one of the most memorable stars at this year’s festival.

In addition to promoting her new flick while looking incredible at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kristen did the same at the Venice Film Festival, when she attended the Aug. 30 premiere in a gorgeous pink long-sleeved glittery dress. She posed fearlessly on the red carpet and truly showcased her iconic look in a way that left onlookers in awe.

From shorts to dresses, Kristen seems to look great in anything and it’s one of the reasons she’s become such a fashionista over the years. Since summer is winding down, and fall is almost here, it’s been nice to see summery outfits on some of the hottest celebs during these last few weeks. Tiny shorts seems to be a popular choice among many stars when it comes to ensembles to wear in the sun, and like Kristen, there’s been plenty of beautiful ladies strutting their stuff in them. You can take a look at some of our favorite celebs wearing short shorts in the gallery above!

We love seeing Kristen’s fashion choices at every public event she attends. We look forward to seeing what else she has in store this year!