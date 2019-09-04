Hallmark Christmas Movies Schedule 2019: Full List Of Holiday Films

The holiday season is just around the corner and Hallmark is getting us all in the festive spirit by revealing the full schedule of their Hallmark Christmas movies of 2019.

When it comes to the holiday season, Hallmark Christmas movies are a staple. This year, Hallmark Channel is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas. In honor of this epic occasion, a full slate of new holiday movies will premiere for your enjoyment. Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be starring in A Christmas Love Story, Lacey Chabert is teaming up with Sam Page for Christmas in Rome, and Candace Cameron Bure will star in Christmas Town.

Hallmark’s Christmas movies will kick off Oct. 26 with Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses. The final holiday film of 2019, New Year, New Me, will premiere Dec. 28. There’s truly something for everyone this holiday season. Hallmark Channel will also be premiering two Hanukkah-themed, one of which is Holiday Date. See the full schedule below.

Hallmark

October 26 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills

November 2 at 8 p.m.

Merry & Bright

Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, and Sharon Lawrence

November 3 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Starring: Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

November 9 at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Duet

Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery

November 10 at 8 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret

Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy

November 16 at 8 p.m.

Double Holiday

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

November 17 at 8 p.m.

The Christmas Club

Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison

November 23 at 8 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

November 24 at 8 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant

November 25 at 8 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas

Starring: Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

November 26 at 8 p.m.

A Gift to Remember 2

Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford

November 27 at 8 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad

November 28 at 8 p.m.

Write Before Christmas

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley

November 29 at 8 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

November 30 at 8 p.m.

Christmas in Rome

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

December 1 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Town

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick

December 7 at 8 p.m.

Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story

Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn

December 8 at 8 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood

Starring: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton

December 14 at 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner

December 15 at 8 p.m.

Alice in Christmasland

December 21 at 8 p.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Starring: Eric Mabius

December 22 at 8 p.m.

Holiday Date

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

December 25 at 8 p.m.

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks

December 28 at 8 p.m.

New Year, New Me

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

October 25 at 9 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

October 31 at 9 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan

November 1 at 9 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

November 7 at 9 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

November 8 at 9 p.m.

Holiday For Heroes

Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, and Patti Murin

November 14 at 9 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick

November 15 at 9 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, and Ben Hollingsworth

November 21 at 9 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song

Starring: Alicia Witt

November 22 at 9 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters

November 29 at 9 p.m.

The Christmas Wish

Starring: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

December 5 at 9 p.m.

This Time of Year

Starring: Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

December 6 at 9 p.m.

Time For You to Come Home for Christmas

Executive Producer: Blake Shelton

December 12 at 9 p.m.

Christmas in Montana

December 13 at 9 p.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Starring: Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks

December 19 at 9 p.m.

An Unforgettable Christmas

Starring: Ashley Greene

December 20 at 9 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone

Hallmark is spreading so much holiday cheer this year. Start clearing those DVRs now and break out the holiday-themed candles!