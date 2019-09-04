Hallmark Christmas Movies Schedule 2019: Full List Of Holiday Films
The holiday season is just around the corner and Hallmark is getting us all in the festive spirit by revealing the full schedule of their Hallmark Christmas movies of 2019.
When it comes to the holiday season, Hallmark Christmas movies are a staple. This year, Hallmark Channel is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas. In honor of this epic occasion, a full slate of new holiday movies will premiere for your enjoyment. Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be starring in A Christmas Love Story, Lacey Chabert is teaming up with Sam Page for Christmas in Rome, and Candace Cameron Bure will star in Christmas Town.
Hallmark’s Christmas movies will kick off Oct. 26 with Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses. The final holiday film of 2019, New Year, New Me, will premiere Dec. 28. There’s truly something for everyone this holiday season. Hallmark Channel will also be premiering two Hanukkah-themed, one of which is Holiday Date. See the full schedule below.
Hallmark
October 26 at 8 p.m.
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills
November 2 at 8 p.m.
Merry & Bright
Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, and Sharon Lawrence
November 3 at 8 p.m.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Starring: Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
November 9 at 8 p.m.
A Christmas Duet
Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery
November 10 at 8 p.m.
The Mistletoe Secret
Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy
November 16 at 8 p.m.
Double Holiday
Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
November 17 at 8 p.m.
The Christmas Club
Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison
November 23 at 8 p.m.
Picture a Perfect Christmas
Starring: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
November 24 at 8 p.m.
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant
November 25 at 8 p.m.
Check Inn to Christmas
Starring: Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
November 26 at 8 p.m.
A Gift to Remember 2
Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford
November 27 at 8 p.m.
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad
November 28 at 8 p.m.
Write Before Christmas
Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, and Drew Seeley
November 29 at 8 p.m.
Christmas at the Plaza
Starring: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
November 30 at 8 p.m.
Christmas in Rome
Starring: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
December 1 at 8 p.m.
Christmas Town
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick
December 7 at 8 p.m.
Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story
Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn
December 8 at 8 p.m.
Christmas at Dollywood
Starring: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton
December 14 at 8 p.m.
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner
December 15 at 8 p.m.
Alice in Christmasland
December 21 at 8 p.m.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Starring: Eric Mabius
December 22 at 8 p.m.
Holiday Date
Starring: Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
December 25 at 8 p.m.
When Calls the Heart Christmas
Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks
December 28 at 8 p.m.
New Year, New Me
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:
October 25 at 9 p.m.
A Merry Christmas Match
Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
October 31 at 9 p.m.
Nostalgic Christmas
Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan
November 1 at 9 p.m.
Two Turtle Doves
Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
November 7 at 9 p.m.
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
November 8 at 9 p.m.
Holiday For Heroes
Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan, and Patti Murin
November 14 at 9 p.m.
A Christmas Miracle
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick
November 15 at 9 p.m.
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, and Ben Hollingsworth
November 21 at 9 p.m.
Our Christmas Love Song
Starring: Alicia Witt
November 22 at 9 p.m.
Christmas Under the Stars
Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters
November 29 at 9 p.m.
The Christmas Wish
Starring: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
December 5 at 9 p.m.
This Time of Year
Starring: Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
December 6 at 9 p.m.
Time For You to Come Home for Christmas
Executive Producer: Blake Shelton
December 12 at 9 p.m.
Christmas in Montana
December 13 at 9 p.m.
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Starring: Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
December 19 at 9 p.m.
An Unforgettable Christmas
Starring: Ashley Greene
December 20 at 9 p.m.
A Family Christmas Gift
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone
Hallmark is spreading so much holiday cheer this year. Start clearing those DVRs now and break out the holiday-themed candles!