‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Returns For Season 10 & Is ‘Laughing’ Off Demotion Rumors

Although Twitter rumors swirled that Erika Jayne was potentially ‘fired’ or ‘demoted’ to a friend role on ‘RHOBH’, she finds all the speculation ‘silly.’ Erika’s even on an exciting trip with her co-stars!

There may be no mention of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Erika Jayne’s Instagram or Twitter bios, but she’s still very much a cast member! “Erika Jayne is laughing at rumors that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills franchise,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Twitter fans asked one another if the singer had been “fired or demoted” right as August rolled into September (which also happened to be when new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were announced). One bold Bravo fan even tweeted, “Erika Jayne has apparently lost her 💎 Bravo.” Speculation grew as some fans claimed that Erika removed references of RHOBH on her social media, but our source explains, “Erika just did a little spring cleaning to her social media page, but that meant absolutely nothing and she honestly didn’t even expect anyone to pay such close attention.”

If you can’t pinpoint the source of these wild rumors, don’t worry — neither can Erika. “Erika has no idea where these rumors even came from, but they’re so silly. She is 100 percent back full-time. She was not demoted at all,” our source continues. As proof to that statement, Erika just took off for New York City to film with her co-stars!

“Erika is so excited to be back and just got to New York City with her cast members to support Kyle [Richards] as she launches her caftan line for fashion week,” our source tells us. “All of the girls will be there together to film and left today, September 4th.” The show will take place at Pier59 on Sept. 8 with Erika, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley all seated in the front row, cameras ready to roll, our sister publication Women’s Wear Daily confirmed! This won’t be the first time Erika has filmed for Season 10, either.

Erika Jayne has apparently lost her 💎 Bravo @BravoTV 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — RHOD (@LeeanneLuscious) September 1, 2019

The trip to NYC will serve as the Beverly Hills ladies’ “third time filming,” our source points out, adding, “There hasn’t been any drama yet and everyone appears to be getting along great so far, but it’s early in the season!”

Rumors of a demotion are prone to happen, however, with the shake-up this Housewives cast is experiencing. With Lisa Vanderpump out of the picture and two new ladies added to the cast, speculation of who’s on the chopping block is only natural — even if it’s totally unfounded, as it is in this case!