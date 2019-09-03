‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Amber Portwood Claims Andrew Glennon Has A New GF Already

Amber Portwood filmed her own special segment for the Sept. 3 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special, and during her chat with Dr. Drew, she said her ‘insane’ ex is already dating someone new.

Amber Portwood couldn’t reveal much about her alleged fight with her ex, Andrew Glennon, during the Teen Mom OG reunion special on Sept. 3 — due to legal ramifications that could follow — but she did say that Andrew is “insane”. She also revealed that he seems to be dating someone new. It all started when MTV rehashed Amber’s entire story from this season, and the footage pointed out that Andrew texted 911 when Amber allegedly attacked him with a machete. She, however, found that to be hilarious because, “If someone comes after me with that, I’m running out the door” and calling the police, she confessed. So what’s the deal then and what really happened?

“There’s some narcissism here that I can’t comprehend at the moment,” Amber told Dr. Drew. “If it takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana…” Dr. Drew then asked Amber if she meant there’s another woman in Andrew’s life, and she said yes. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s a very sweet person,” Amber added.

And while she remained positive while talking about the situation, Amber said that finding out Andrew had moved on so quickly “completely ripped my heart out.”

Dr. Drew then asked Amber what really happened the night the cops were called. But all she said was, “Why would I jeopardize [everything after going to jail already]? You haven’t heard s*** from me [since then]. But all of a sudden I’m running after my kid with a machete? [Andrew’s] insane!”

Want more drama? Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 9pm!