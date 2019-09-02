Nicki Minaj Defends Kenneth Petty Romance By Dissing Past ‘Toxic Relationships’

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Sept. 1 to share a series of tweets about the struggles she went through in previous relationships and explained why she’s so happy now with Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj, 36, decided to take some time out of her day to give romance advice to her Twitter followers on Sept. 1 and she defended her romance with Kenneth Petty, 41, in the process. The rapper posted several tweets that explained things she learned from going through her previous “toxic relationships” and how and why she’s finally found happiness and “unconditional love” in her life now.

“When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior…,” Nicki, who recently changed her Twitter name to “Mrs. Petty”, wrote in the first tweet from the series.

“Dear all of you beautiful souls. A man who loves you does not: 1. Humiliate you on social media 2. Beat you 3. Cheat on you 4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities. 5. Hide his phone, passwords, where abouts, etc.,” she continued in a second tweet before going on to explain the struggles she learned from. “I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid.”

“I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit,” she continued. “So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved.”

Nicki ended the series of tweets with an uplifting message. “But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF. if you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn’t about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up,” it read.

Nicki has often praised her relationship with Kenneth despite getting criticism for his past, which includes some trouble with the law, so her latest messages are just reiterating her deep feelings for him. Those feelings seem like they are about to go a long way since Nicki has openly talked about getting a marriage license with her beau in July. Although they have yet to officially tie the knot, she’s made it clear that they are definitely planning on doing so in the near future.

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” he explained on her radio show, Queen Radio, on Aug. 12. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days. … Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”