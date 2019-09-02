Interview
Angelina Jolie Reveals How ‘Sweet’ Son Maddox, 18, Comforted Her As She Dropped Him Off At College

Angelina Jolie admitted she cried when she dropped off son Maddox at college, but he was still there to console her!

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially for a parent dropping their eldest child off at college halfway around the world. Angelina Jolie got emotional when she brought her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt to South Korea for his first year of classes at Yonsei University.

“Yes, I cried,” Angelina, 44, told OK! magazine about the upsetting moment, before revealing how the 18-year-old consoled her. “He was very sweet and gave me a big long hug. It’s that transfer when they start taking care of you and making sure you’re OK.”

She also gushed about being “really proud” of the teen, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt. Angelina and Brad, 55, also share five other children – Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. While she’s “excited about [Maddox’s] choices” she also couldn’t promise that she won’t hop on a plane to visit him in the coming weeks.

This isn’t the first time that Angelina discussed how difficult it was for her to send Maddox off to school. While promoting her films Maleficent 2 and The Eternals at the D23 expo last month, she admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an “ugly cry” moment as she said goodbye to her kid.

“I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved,” Angelina recalled. “I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”