Jenelle Evans Brags That She, David Eason & Their Kids Are Doing ‘Great’ 1 Month After Regaining Custody

Jenelle Evans, David Eason
Jenelle Evans opened up about how her life with husband David Eason is going now that they have custody of their kids again after losing it when David killed the family dog Nugget in May.

Jenelle Evans, 27, her husband David Eason, 31, and their kids are doing “great” despite the headline-making custody battle they entered at the beginning of the summer. At least that’s what the Teen Mom star said when talking about her current life as a mom. As most fans of Jenelle know, she lost temporary custody of son Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, who she shares with David, in May, after David shot and killed their family dog Nugget. David also lost temporary custody of his daughter Maryssa, 11, from a previous relationship, but after regaining custody of all the kids in early July, they’re back on track, Jenelle says, especially now that school’s back in session.

“We are doing great. Maryssa, David’s daughter, isn’t being home schooled anymore and started public school again. She’s super happy,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jace (Jenelle’s 10-year-old son, who her mother Barbara has had custody of) is acing Latin class like a pro. Kaiser is having a hard time adjusting to a school environment but trying to remain on his best behavior. And Ensley is super sassy and hitting her terrible twos but amazing me everyday with how smart she is.”

Jenelle showed followers the good times she was having with her kids after regaining custody earlier this month when she took to social media to share two adorable photos of them holding chickens from their farm in North Carolina. She also shared posts from Jace’s birthday party, which showed Maryssa, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley smiling and appearing to have a good time. “We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us! The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had. #HappyBirthday#NerfBirthday #10YearsOld#MakingMemories🤘🏼✨🎂,” she captioned one of the posts.