‘Halloween Kills’ Is Bringing Back Kyle Richards As Lindsey Wallace & Fans Are Freaking

Another familiar face from the original ‘Halloween’ will be making a return to the franchise for its next sequel, as Kyle Richards will be reprising her role for ‘Halloween Kills’.

Believe it or not, one of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards‘ first movie roles was in John Carpenter‘s original Halloween, as little Lindsey Wallace, and now she’ll be reprising that role in the franchise’s next sequel, Halloween Kills. Series producer Moustapha Akkad confirmed the casting, while expressing excitement about Kyle’s return to the series after over four decades. “We couldn’t be happier, and are so excited that Kyle is coming home to her Halloween roots,” Akkad is quoted as saying, according to HalloweenMovies.com.

Immediately after the news emerged, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement as well. One user wrote, “Congrats

@KyleRichards I’m so beyond satisfied as not only a horror fan, but a Halloween fan that you will be reprising your role as Lindsey in “Halloween Kills” with the awesome @jamieleecurtis Found out on @BDisgusting & I’m in horror heaven!🎃”. And another said, “YES!!! #LindseyWallace is back!!!. & played once again by @KyleRichards… Love this!, the more characters from the original movie the better…. , Ben Tramer next? 🤞. Bring it on. 🎃🔪 #HalloweenKills #Halloween #MichaelMyers #LaurieStrode.”

Along with Tommy Doyle, Lindsey Wallace was one of two children who Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat in the first Halloween movie. Tommy, who was originally played by Brian Andrews, will now reportedly be played by Anthony Michael Hall. Kyle has yet to confirm she’ll return to the Halloween franchise, but HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

Halloween Kills premieres in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020.