BTS’s Suga Teases His ‘Agust D 2’ Mixtape & K-Pop Fans Beg Him To Just Release It

BTS fans are in a tizzy on Twitter after Suga posted a selfie related to his epic ‘Agust D’ mixtape. Does that mean the sequel mixtape is coming soon?

The power that a selfie has! BTS‘ Suga (aka Min Yoongi) posted some adorable pics of himself on Twitter, and it has the ARMYs thinking — is there a reason behind his seemingly random action. Like, say…. the release of his second mixtape? Suga released his first solo mixtape, Agust D, in June 2019. Just a couple months later, his eager fans are already convinced that he’s dropping Agust D 2. So, why would the two things — selfies and a new mixtape — even be connected? Sneaky Suga is wearing an outfit he wore for Agust D in the pics!

He looked adorable in an (ARMY) green jacket decorated with shiny embellishments. Another theory his fans pointed out: there’s just a few days left in August, which is as close as you can get to the name “Agust.” Clever! That’s not the case, though. Agust D is Yoongi’s alter-ego for his solo rap projects. The BTS rapper told Grazia in a June 2019 interview that Agus is just Suga backwards! The “T” and “D” stand for “town” and “Daegu,” respectively. Before joining Big Hit Entertainment and BTS, Suga performed with the group D-Town. Suga’s hometown is Daegu.

Fans are really just concerned with the fact that they might get some epic tracks from their beloved Suga soon. BTS is currently taking a break after touring and performing nonstop for the past six years, and the guys have started working on passion projects. Why not Suga next? They flocked to Twitter to share their hopes. “All year we have been waiting and I don’t know if Yoongi is clowning us but I will continue to be a clown and say Agust D 2 is coming,” one fan wrote. ” Me : *so shock because of hoping that this is a Agust D 2… Yoongi : Nah baby girl it’s just a picture that will make your heart race and skip beat 😉”.

BUYCHSHSJSJSJ 5 DAYS BEFORE AUGUST ENDS ARE WE REALLY GETTING AN AGUST D 2?????? pic.twitter.com/ett8la1xaf — m i c h (@fIamingoseok) August 26, 2019

Yoongi watching ARMY lose their shit after posting:#AGUSTD2ISCOMING

pic.twitter.com/JfdSV2YDXv — Dani is A Local Nothing to See Here (@ddaengifyuagree) August 26, 2019

“MIN YOONGI IS NOT ONE TO JUST POST AN OLD SELCA OF HIMSELF FOR NO DAMN REASON THAT MAN IS ON TO SOMETHING AND MY BIGGEST GUESS IS THAT IT HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH AGUST D 2,” another avid ARMY tweeted.