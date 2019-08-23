NeNe Leakes Reveals Why She Took Social Media Break Amidst Feud With ‘RHOA’ Cast Members

NeNe Leakes revealed what exactly frustrated her on social media, which she faced after refusing to ‘sugar-coat’ her ‘truth’ online.

NeNe Leakes, 51, took a mini break from Instagram between Aug. 6-15, and took a similar vacation from Twitter while making the crossover from July to August. But The Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t run out of content to post. Rather, those small hiatuses were intentional, and she explained the reason behind them in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Even though people say they like to hear the truth, I don’t think everyone likes to see the truth. They don’t see the truth all of the time and they want to hear it, maybe, but they want it with a little sugar coat,” NeNe told us, referring to her straight-forwardness online. This trait of NeNe’s turned into a problem for some of her “trolls.”

“I don’t know how to do that [sugar-coat the truth], so I just decided that I needed to stay off social media for a little bit because if I see something I don’t like, I’m going to shoot it to them straight and then you get into like a battle with all of these trolls on social media, going back and forth on stuff,” NeNe revealed to HollywoodLife. But the Bravo star feels it’s necessary to deliver the truth, especially when facts can get muddied due to her occupation.

“Being on a reality show, people get a lot of things misconstrued,” NeNe explained. “People believe what they want to believe and they have certain characters that they love and characters that they hate.” NeNe’s spats with her castmates also drive fans to take sides with these “characters” behind the screen. As we’ve reported before, “Kenya [Moore] and Porsha [Williams] will never see eye to eye with NeNe” in Season 12 of RHOA, which a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard when people are all saying something and you know it’s not true, but the world sees it’s true because somebody has put this certain something out there,” NeNe continued in our interview. “I’m just always going to speak the truth and I’m going to tell you exactly like it is and sometimes being that person, it doesn’t always come off nice, I guess, but I’m always there.”

Despite NeNe’s conflicts with her castmates, Kandi Burruss did confirm that her co-star is “putting forward the effort” to get along with the cast, which she revealed in a separate interview with HollywoodLife at Beautycon LA on Aug. 10.