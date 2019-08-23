Taylor Swift’s Deluxe Album Journals Feature Original ‘All Too Well’ Lyrics & Fans Are Sobbing

There’s no doubt that ‘All Too Well,’ has become one of Taylor Swift’s most iconic tracks to date, & after the singer revealed alternate lyrics to the song on Aug. 23, fans can’t stop crying.

Taylor Swift, 29, brought a whole lot of newness when she dropped her latest record, Lover, but she also shared a few nods to the past. In the deluxe version of her new record, she gave fans the ultimate surprise when she shared some of the original lyrics of fan-favorite hit “All Too Well.” While Swifties know the original version by heart, there were some major differences in the initial lyrics! “I walked through the door with you. The air was cold. Pictures on the fireplace, you’re showing me around,” Taylor’s initial opening lines read. The singer shared the lyrics with fans by way of a super personal journal entry which she slipped into the deluxe Lover copies.

Another verse read; “There we are again when you blew the candle out. Took this blazing love, steered it right into the ground. Running scared, I was there,” according to fans, which again were almost entirely new lyrics.

The pages of lyrics, written in Taylor’s instantly recognizable script, had fans full on freaking out. “The all too well lyrics in deluxe version 4. Sobbing. #lover,” one fan wrote after seeing the throwback set of lyrics. “Randomly picked the Version 4 of #Lover at Target because it was pink and it’s the one with the All Too Well lyrics. YASSSS @taylorswift13,” another excited fan shared in a post.

Perhaps the best part was the “All Too Well” original bridge. ‘There we are again, you’re crying on the phone. Realized you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known,” the original bridge read. You can see the original set of lyrics from the beloved song for yourself, above! Taylor’s seventh studio album, Lover, dropped at the stroke of midnight on August 23.