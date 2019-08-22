‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Teases ‘Uncharted Territory’ For Kate & Toby In Season 4

‘This Is Us’ will return for season 4 on Sept. 24. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Chrissy Metz about Kate’s journey in season 4 and whether or not we’ll meet future Kate and Jack in the new season.

Everyone’s favorite family returns for an all-new season this fall on NBC. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop about This Is Us season 4 straight from star Chrissy Metz. Kate and Toby will be on quite the journey this season as they tackle parenting. “We’re going to see really what the dynamic is going to be like with them as new parents and there are all sorts of things that happen,” Chrissy told HollywoodLife at the GMCLA 40/STONEWALL 50 event in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles on Aug. 15. “This is uncharted territory for so many reasons. So we’re going to get to see how it affects or how it changes and molds their relationship.”

Chrissy continued: “That’s what we’re really going to get to see in season 4 — how do we sort of navigate the waters of parenthood? And how is that dynamic going to shift between Kate and Toby? And how does she continue to put herself first while still being a mother? Right? Because you have to put the oxygen mask on yourself first. So we’re going to get to see how all that is unraveling.”

Kate and Rebecca will be bonding more over motherhood this season. “Oh, of course. I think, as we saw toward the end of last season, she really came to the rescue for Kate,” Chrissy said. “The problem is that she loves her mother so dearly and always wants to be like her. So she’s going to learn a lot from her and she’s definitely going to be that built-in babysitter that knows a lot about motherhood.”

The actress noted that the flash-forwards will continue in season 4, but she kept quiet about seeing future Kate and Jack. “You know, I’m not sure,” she said. “I’m not sure as of yet. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

HollywoodLife also spoke with Chrissy at the special brunch celebrating the show’s 9 Emmy nominations and asked how she feels about knowing the show will end after season 6. “We still have 3 more seasons,” Chrissy told HollywoodLife. “So I think because Dan [Fogelman] and the writers are so exceptional at what they do I’m not worried about how it’s going to end because I trust them wholeheartedly. So, I’m not worried. I haven’t thought about it like, oh, there’s an end. There’s an end to everything, I guess, but I’m not worried.”