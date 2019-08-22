Sofia Richie Pairs Miniskirt With Sexy Cropped Halter On Kylie Jenner Birthday Trip

Sofia Richie commanded the streets of Corsica in a $165 miniskirt and equally tiny top, drawing compliments from fellow Instagram queens like Emily Ratajkowski. But Sofia’s actually getting ready for another celebration!

Mini was the theme of Sofia Richie’s outfit to stroll the streets of Corsica amid Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday festivities! While wondering the cobblestone pathways of the Mediterranean island (and riding a yacht), the 20-year-old model put her abs on display in a midriff-baring halter top and showed off her legs in Louisa Ballou’s $165 miniskirt, splashed with a colorful palm frond print. The other details in her ensemble were just as teeny-tiny: little gold hoop earrings and a small shoulder bag made of a bohemian fabric. Not every piece was dainty, such as Sofia’s sandals embellished with gold medallions and a bold pair of black shades. These were actually throwback photos that Sofia shared to Instagram on Aug. 21, now that the blonde beauty is back in Los Angeles!

Sofia’s no stranger to serving serious looks, but this particular outfit compelled many celebrities to give their thumbs-up in the comments section. “Zayum 😍,” Vanessa Hudgens commented, and Emily Ratajkowski — the queen of Instagram herself — left a bomb emoji: “💣.” Even Kylie’s assistant, Victoria Villaroel, left a sweet note: “you are so cute soffffi Ily 💘💣.”

This was just one outfit among many that Sofia rocked while hopping from one European country after another with Kylie’s party entourage, after she and her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, were seen joining Kylie, Travis Scott and Kris Jenner in Italy on Aug. 7. The highlights of Sofia’s vacation wardrobe included a pink Chanel romper that she wore outside Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France — the same country where Sofia and Kylie took shots together — and a black thong bikini that flashed major cheek while making a pit stop in the French town of Antibes.

Sofia was seen on U.S. soil once again at a dinner with Scott in Nobu on Aug. 19, where the pair reunited with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. Now that Kylie’s vacation has wrapped, Sofia has another birthday to look forward to: her own! The model turns the legal drinking age on Aug. 24, and so two days before the big day, Sofia shared a video of her fresh acrylic nail job which featured the numbers “2” and “1” on her Instagram Story.