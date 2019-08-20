Jill Duggar Dillard Promotes Book Of ‘Bedroom Games & Sexy Activities’ & Fans Freak

The newest addition to Jill Duggar’s bedroom canon is ‘A Year Of Sexy Dates.’ The former ‘Counting On’ star already caused a stir with her and Derick Dillard’s small copy about Kama Sutra at their bedside.

Jill Duggar, 28, has been using her platform of 1.6 million followers to spread the good news about sex. After revealing that she and her husband Derick Dillard, 30, read “The Little Black Book of the Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking,” the newest title on her book shelf is A Year Of Sexy Dates. The Counting On star explained the limited edition guide from The Dating Divas blog has “12 different bedroom games and sexy activities, one for each month of the year.” In January you and your SO can play “Hotzee dice game,” “Between The Sheets Surprise” in June, “Spicy Pictionary” in November — you get the message. Jill showed off her own edition of the “sexy activities” guide, which she gushed as being full of “such fun spouse games.”

Understandably, fans weren’t expecting a member from the very Christian Duggar family to be advertising sex guides, much less one who didn’t hold hands with her husband until they were engaged. Jill and Derick didn’t even experience their first kiss until their wedding day, which took place in June 2014. “They say those church girls are the freakiest….. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️,” one person tweeted in response to Jill’s promotion of A Year Of Sexy Dates, while another fan wrote, “Who knew she was a freak in the sheets. 🤪.” More fans responded with uncomfortable GIFs, since not everyone was keen on accepting Jill’s sex advice. Such was the case when another person tweeted, “No thank you 🤭.”

While Jill was promoting another person’s guide to pleasure on Monday, the former TLC star delivered lovemaking advice of her own in a June 3 blog post. “Have sex often! You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol). And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways [sic] available,” Jill wrote. The advice didn’t end there!

“Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! (Philippians 2:3-4; 1 Corinthians 7:5),” Jill continued in her June blog post. “If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!” Jill continued, and her other tips and tricks included buying “new lingerie” and giving your beau a “6 second kiss when coming and going.”

Outside the bedroom, Jill and Derick celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary with a stay at a bed and breakfast inn in Branson, Missouri. They left behind their two kids Samuel, 2, and Israel, 4, but brought along the “edited” version of the Kama Sutra book!