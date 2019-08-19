Wendy Williams and Cardi B partied hard together in NYC to celebrate a friend’s birthday, and they looked like they were having SO much fun.

New best friends Wendy Williams, 55, and Cardi B, 26, looked like they were having the time of their lives while partying hard together in New York City. The talk show host and the “I Like It” rapper got together to celebrate Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee‘s birthday at the swanky Bryant Park Hotel on August 17, and they were, of course, hanging out in the VIP section. Their night out was captured in a photo by Jason himself, reposted by celebrity trainer Lature Van Duren. The pic showed Wendy with a huge grin on her face while cuddled up to Cardi, a hand on her knee.

Both women are dressed down for the event, but still super cute. Wendy’s rocking a bedazzled t-shirt, a sequin sweater, and short shorts (or as she calls them, “panty shorts”). Cardi donned a white bralette, black leggings, and a hoodie. The photo which you can see below, also features Lature, Jason, model Yunis Torres, and Growing Up Hip Hop: New York star Madina Milana. Jason captioned the pic, “New York, thanks for the memories. I think I’m going to plan more stuff out there. New Yorkers know how to party.” Looks like it!

Apparently Cardi isn’t harboring any hard feelings after Wendy criticized her wardrobe choices on the July 16 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy said during a segment that Cardi’s colorful outfits during her recent court appearances in New York City were “too couture” for the setting, and that wearing them was something “you just don’t do.”

A source close to the “Press” rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that “Cardi doesn’t care what Wendy or anyone else thinks about what she’s worn so far to court, [because] she doesn’t waste time on other people’s opinions.” The source added that Cardi “feels powerful” in her outfits. She’s clearly forgiven Wendy now!