Sophie Turner Channels Joe Jonas’ Ex, Gigi Hadid, In Skintight Biker Shorts & Relaxed T-Shirt

The biker shorts trend is in full swing, so it’s understandable that both Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid would give the sporty style a spin. This happened after Sophie wore the same dress a different ex of Joe’s wore in 2016!

Biker shorts are the new yoga leggings. If you want proof, just look at Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid’s go-to hangout outfits as of late! Sophie, 23, opted for black drawstring shorts that could’ve been worn for the Tour de France while grabbing lunch with her husband Joe Jonas, 30, and friends in New York City on Aug. 19. The Game of Thrones actress stuck to the biking theme in a black Harley Davidson T-shirt, and a pair of Adidas slides nailed that delicate balance between casual yet chic. Coincidentally, that appeared to be the same style goal that Joe’s ex Gigi, 24, was trying to achieve in her outfit to reportedly go bowling with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, 26, just two weeks prior!

Like Sophie, Gigi paired skintight biker shorts — hers were blue — with a relaxed fit top for a day of fun with pals in NYC on Aug. 5. Unlike the HBO star’s graphic tee, however, Gigi dressed up the casual look with a cropped white blouse with flared sleeves, a layering of necklaces and Versace’s $795 Cross Chainer mesh and suede trainers. While each lady applied her own unique touch to the biker short trend, both looked fashion-forward and fabulous.

This isn’t the first time Sophie has channeled one of Joe’s exes! But instead of a case of similar biker shorts, Sophie happened to dress up in the same exact Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown that her husband’s other ex, Taylor Swift, 29, wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars bash. The occasion was Joe’s 30th birthday party on Aug. 16, and we were happy to see such a stunning dress on another beautiful star yet again!

Sophie has been enjoying the NYC heat while it lasts, because this isn’t the first time she has worn biker shorts in the concrete jungle this summer. On Aug. 15, Sophie wore Alo Yoga’s white biker shorts to attend Joe’s birthday lunch. The actress was wearing those same shorts when Joe later planted a kiss right on her hand!