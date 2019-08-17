Sofia Richie Is Our Instagram Queen of the Week: Pics From Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Trip & More

Sofia Richie has been in Europe for Kylie Jenner’s birthday trip and she has the incredible pics to prove it, making her our Instagram Queen this week.

Sofia Richie was one of the select few friends who was invited to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday with her in Europe this past week. The Italian vacay has been nothing short of FOMO-inducing, thanks to all the epic social media posts throughout the trip. Sofia, 20, contributed plenty of those amazing shots, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week! (Why not Kylie, you ask? Because she was awarded the title on her actual birthday last Saturday!)

Since she was already in Italy for the billionaire’s birthday last weekend, Sofia started her week off right in Positano. The model shared three different snaps from lunch on Aug. 11 where she wore a gorgeous daisy patterned dress, along with a wide brim hat and sunglasses. She posed with pal Yris Palmer for the first post, captioned, “Just another Sunday” with the trophy emoji. Sofia then shared a solo shot captioned “Summer19” followed by a close up captioned “Happy camper.”

The fun continued in Campania, Italy later in the week. Lionel Richie‘s daughter shared a series of posts from a small, crowded beach. The first post contained two images of Sofia rocking a white crop top and mini skirt set alongside the caption “Little Italian dream.” The post was followed up by a beach shot captioned, “lunch with a view,” followed by a photo of her sitting with her back facing the camera.

Sofia’s feed heated up on Aug. 14 when she shared two photos of herself rocking a very cheeky bikini. She posed in the black swimsuit on the yacht that Kylie rented for the lavish vacation. Sofia captioned the post, “Just leave me be.”

Sofia finished off her week with two more stunning posts. The first showed her rocking a ruched white mini dress, not unlike a blue one that Kylie wore earlier on the trip. (Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster also had a matching ruffled dress, too.) “Koofles after hours,” Sofia wrote alongside the pic. She then shared a post containing two images of her rocking a multicolored mini dress. In the second image, she actually flashed her underwear, but she seemed totally unfazed by the wardrobe malfunction. Anything for the ‘gram! Head up to the gallery above to see more shots from Kylie’s birthday trip!