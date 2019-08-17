‘RHONY’ Cast Plans To Bring ‘Their A-Game’ For Season 12 After Vicki Gunvalson’s Demotion On ‘RHOC’

The ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ have been fearful for their futures on the show after Vicki Gunvalson’s demotion from ‘RHOC’ so they’re gearing up to make season 12 the best one yet.

It looks like The Real Housewives of New York City cast members are being cautious and alert when it comes to the twelfth season of the show. After some of the ladies, including Ramona Singer, 62, and Tinsley Mortimer, 44, were facing rumors that they may be removed from the show in the future, they’re now planning on doing they’re best on the show to avoid any demotions and/or possible removals from happening.

“After a few of the ladies felt fearful about what would happen to their fate on Real Housewives of NYC, they are all satisfied and excited to be returning next season,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They all seem excited to get back to filming later this month. Everyone wanted to come back and everyone wanted everyone to come back, despite any tensions because at the end of the day, they love to film together. Ramona was a bit nervous since rumors were swirling she’d be let go as was Tinsley. They’d both like another ally going into next season.”

It turns out Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson‘s own demotion from her show after 13 seasons really put the NYC ladies on full alert so they’re doing whatever they can to make this upcoming season one of the best. “When Vicki Gunvalson got demoted from Real Housewives of OC, several women felt scared and realized they too could be demoted, especially the older ladies,” the source explained. “Nobody feels safe anymore to return. Because of this, expect the cast to bring their A-game. Ramona has no plans of stopping the drama between she and Luann [de Lesseps], 54. The two still haven’t made up since the reunion.”

Ramona and Luann got into a feud when Ramona accused Luann, who is known for struggling with her sobriety, of “drinking on the side” when she was in a treatment center during the reunion. . “Luann felt attacked throughout most of the entire RHONY season,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She felt like everyone kept kicking her when she was struggling and down and trying her best to work hard and stay sober. She felt Ramona was way too hard on her, especially, and Lu knows her truth and is adamant that she is currently sober. She’s used to the attacks by now and knows how to just keep her head held high. She doesn’t see herself being more than co-workers with most of them, and that’s fine with her.”

With all the drama from the reunion, it will be interesting to see how things pan out on season 12, but we’re definitely ready for it!