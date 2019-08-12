Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman: The Truth About Him Dating Again Just 6 Weeks After Beth’s Death

A day after he was spotted on an alleged date with a mystery brunette, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVE details about Dog’s spicy evening in Los Angeles!

Is Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, getting back into the dating pool? It’s been only six weeks since his wife Beth lost her battle with throat cancer, passing away at the age of 51. “Dog is still grieving the loss of Beth and when he went out to the restaurant he went out with lots of friends and people he works with, some guys and some girls. He has friends that are women and that in no way means he is starting a relationship with them,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. When prompted about the beautiful brunette Dog was seen dining with on Sunday, August 11, the insider confirmed, “It was not in any way a [romantic] date, he just was out having a good time with friends and the women he was pictured with is a friend of his and was a friend of Beth’s. There is zero funny business going on.”

The dad of 13 was spotted out in Los Angeles with the woman, a plane ride away from his home in Hawaii. Dog was dressed to impress in a black blazer and chest-revealing button down at Rao’s in Hollywood, an Italian restaurant, while his companion looked sexy in a print dress and silver sandals. Eyebrows were raised as the duo were driven back to Dog’s hotel.

“The dinner was all about family,” another source spilled. “The people Dog is friends with and work with are his extended family. Everyone at that dinner loved Beth. She was on everyone’s mind throughout the night. It was a very enjoyable night.”

While Dog is still grieving, he does have a brand new show to look forward to — which our sources confirm is “dedicated” to her. “Dog is excited that the new show is coming and this was a bit of a celebration that it is coming out,” they continued. He wanted everyone to have a fun night and that is what was had, these rumors of anything else happening are just that rumors.”

Our other source revealed, “They shared memories of her and made toasts to her, her presence was still felt because she would have been there had she not passed. It was never a date night for Dog.”