YoongiWeLoveYou Trends On Twitter As ARMY Defend Suga’s Weight Gain — See Tweets

The BTS ARMY proved their power once again when their supportive tweets for Suga helped make his appearance become one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Aug. 12.

The BTS ARMY has nothing but love for Suga, 26! The devoted fans of the K-pop group took to Twitter on Aug. 12 to defend the member’s appearance after photos surfaced of him looking like he gained some weight. The loving tweets that praised how great Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, looked both with and without extra weight helped to make “YoongiWeLoveYou” a trending topic all day. Fans posted hunky pics of the talented musician in their tweets along with positive comments.

“we’ll always love you, yoongiii~~~ please stay happy and healthy~~~,” one tweet read with four added photos showing a smiling Suga looking irresistible. “yoongi, gaining weight and healthy and happy: me: #YoongiWeLoveYou,” another read. “yoongi is happy and healthy and that’s all that matters !!!” a third tweet read, while others pointed out he looks “adorable” and is only “getting cuter”.

The massive support for Suga from BTS fans is no surprise considering they often make headlines for their love. After a very successful year that included new music and touring, the band just announced that they are going to take an “extended period of rest and relaxation” for the first time since their debut album. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless [sic] driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” an official statement from their record company, BigHit Entertainment, read. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.”

#YoongiWeLoveYou

we’ll always love you, yoongiii~~~ please stay happy and healthy~~~ pic.twitter.com/B6Zj42aDpI — please respect bts during their break ✌︎ (@lil_bangtan) August 13, 2019

Although the ARMY will surely miss seeing the guys in the spotlight on a daily basis, we can bet that they’re willing to wait until the guys are back and ready to conquer the music world once again! Here’s to wishing them all a great period of rest and an even brighter (if that’s possible!) future ahead!