Best Teen Choice Awards Men’s Fashion 2019 — See Red Carpet Photos

The fellas were looking dapper as ever at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards! David Dobrik, KJ Apa, & more male cuties hit the red carpet looking stylish.

It’s heartthrob central at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Just look at David Dobrik, 23, Kj Apa, 22, and Noah Centineo, 23, who showed up to the awards show in an array of stylish ensembles. Between classic buttoned down shirts stylish jackets, these guys brought the flavor of fun to the annual awards show. Join us in scoping out the hottest looks below!

KJ arrived early on the carpet and was looking hunky as ever in a suit that featured a surprising pop of color. The Riverdale star went bold with a pastel blue ensemble that he left unbottoned to show off a sexy white tank underneath. With his signature red hair and infinite confidence, KJ was hard to ignore as he strolled down the carpet.

Meanwhile, the night’s host, David Dobrik, was looking ultra cool in a casual look. TheYouTuber rocked a sleek black bomber and was looking ready to kick off the night. He walked with rockstar flair with his tight skinny jeans and a pair of stylish sneakers. He flashed a wide smile for cameras on the carpet before heading inside.

Get it, fellas! These guys made a lasting impression on the red carpet at this year’s show for sure. To see all of the hottest looks from the night, click through the gallery here.