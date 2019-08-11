Nicki Minaj Straddles Kenneth Petty As He Grabs Her Booty In PDA-Packed Pic

Nicki Minaj just can’t get enough of her husband to be Kenneth Petty. In a hot new photo she’s straddling her man while he hangs on to her sizable booty.

Kenneth Petty is one lucky man. Not only is he going to marry teenage sweetheart Nicki Minaj, 36, he gets to have her incredible body all to himself. Barbz shared an Instagram pic on Aug. 11 where she was wearing one of the most racy costumes we’ve ever seen while straddling a seated Kenneth. It featured a thong backside and Kenneth was grabbing her sizable bare booty with his hands, which seem so small in comparison to her ample derriere.

Nicki’s outfit featured fiery yellow and red chaps with platform heels and a very open top that flashed plenty of skin from a side angle when she turned from Kenneth to make a kissing face at the camera. She’s finally ditched the bright red long wig she’s been rocking for the past few weeks for an equally long black one that goes down practically to her knees.

Nicki has plenty to celebrate these about these days as in addition to picking up her marriage license with Kenneth, her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on “Hot Girl Summer” became the first female rap collab in history to hit number one on iTunes USA. In her sexy post straddling Kenneth, she announced that her next Queen Radio will be on Monday, August 12 and Megan will be one of her guests along with “other surprises.”

As for the racy IG pic, her male fans were having a serious case of jealousy when it came to Kenneth. “He is literally the luckiest man on the planet! 🤷🏽‍♂️” a user named Christopher commented while another added, “He sooooo danm Lucky😍.” Others were just thrilled that Nicki is in such a great place. “😍😍😍so happy you’re happy Nicki,” one of Barbie’s fans told her while another added, “Nicki you look incredibly happy and you sound like you’re in such a positive state. I hope Kenny continues to keep you happy & that the lord continues to bless you also.”