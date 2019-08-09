Brielle & Ariana Biermann Look Like Twins While Out In LA With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters

We’re seeing quadruple. Brielle and Ariana Biermann dined at an iconic restaurant with fellow sister duo Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, but the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ sisters especially looked identical because of Ariana’s new hair!

The cutest girl squad award goes to Brielle Biermann and Sistine Stallone, both 22, along with their little sisters Ariana Biermann and Scarlet Stallone, both 17. Asides from their matching ages, each sister duo looked like doppelgängers of the other while the foursome headed to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Aug. 9 (the 21st birthday party venue for Kylie Jenner). That was especially the case for Brielle and Ariana, because the Don’t Be Tardy stars both rocked mermaid-length blonde waves, a Habit Salon signature. Ariana just paid a visit to her older sister’s favorite salon, which she revealed in a selfie on Aug. 9!

Ariana and Brielle deviated in style for their dinner outfits, however, with Brielle opting for a denim T-shirt dress and Ariana keeping it casual in a cropped white bralette and ripped jeans. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters coordinated in their outfits, with each wearing a combination of a black top, jeans and black lace-up boots.

Brielle and Ariana have been growing closer with the Stallone sisters lately, especially judging by what Brielle wrote about their squad dinner! “When you come to LA solely to have dinner with your favs,” Kim Zolciak’s eldest daughter wrote over a clip of the gourmet food and cameos from Ariana, Sistine and Scarlet. The sisters were also joined by pal Austin Anderson to dine on delectable grubs like hamburger and steak.

The four-member girl group was last seen at another Los Angeles hotspot, Delilah, on July 20. The gals reunited over food once again, that time dining on chicken nuggets just hours after Brielle and Ariana’s family was forced to leave their flight to Atlanta because of a holdup over Kroy Biermann’s service dog.

Brielle and Ariana’s LA hangout with the Stallone siblings was just one pit stop among many this summer 2019! The sisters, along with the rest of the Zolciak-Biermann crew, took a cross-country tour across states like Tennessee, Texas, California and Ohio before returning to Atlanta on July 21. Brielle hopped back on a plane to attend Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s wedding in Las Vegas on July 28, and she reunited with Ariana for a vacation at the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales soon afterwards. The next destination? Brielle revealed that she was headed to Hawaii on Aug. 9!