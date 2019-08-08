What a wipeout! Dori Kemsley is on vacation off Italy’s Amalfi Coast and took a nasty spill when the water raft she was riding on behind a motorboat completely flipped over, causing a hard landing in the sea.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, 52, are forgetting about their legal and financial woes back home with a luxurious trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The 43-year-old took a fun ride on a water raft with two pals, as it was being dragged at a high speed behind a motorboat. They were bouncing up and down in the boat’s wake when the raft flew airborne and to the right, eventually having a hard landing upside down that looked like it really hurt!

Me to my kids: “Do as I say, not as I do!”😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Wait for it….! Ouch! This is going to hurt later but we had soooooo much fun!! 🤦🏼‍♀️😂🤷🏼‍♀️ @sadieturner @vangelispoly (I’m on the far right!)🛥🌊🤷🏼‍♀️😭🙏🏼 #amalficoast #yachtlife.” Her raft mate and Boy George‘s manager Vangelis Polydorou wrote in her comments “I have back problems for life after this. 😂” while RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna wrote, “OMG. OUCH!!!!! 😂.” One fan warned “Be careful. My grandson got a concussion being thrown out when the boat was pulling too fast.”

The nasty spill in the Mediterranean Sea seemed to leave Dorit unfazed. She followed up the scary crash video with an Instagram photo of her wearing a lime green bikini while lounging on a giant pink flamingo floatie. The mom of two captioned the pic, “If you’d like to reach me, leave me alone, 🇮🇹” and didn’t appear to have any bruises from the raft crash.

Dorit’s husband PK is facing legal and financial woes back in L.A. and that wasn’t lost on several folks in the comments. “How can someone, with so much publicity about all their money and legal problems, take such lavish vacations so frequently? Where’s the money tree?” one user asked while a woman named Tracey wrote “still trying to live the rich life 🤣🤣🤣🤣. A man named Nicos Kirzis claims he loaned PK $1.2 million in 2011 and he wants his money back. Now Dorit and PK have been sent a notice obtained that they could be arrested if they don’t show up in court on Sept. 5 with their complete bank and financial records in the case.

Even on RHOBH, PK’s financial situation — including a bankruptcy filing — was brought up repeatedly by co-star Camille Grammer in a June 25 episode. “Your husband owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very closer to me,” she told her over a cast dinner Camille then later claimed, “I know your husband owes over $1 million to a company. It’s bad. There’s lawyers involved, too.”