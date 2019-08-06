‘Curse of La Llorona’ Director: The Movie Was ‘Designed’ To Be ‘Secret Tie-In’ To ‘Conjuring’ Universe

‘The Curse of La Llorona’ is now out on DVD and Blu-ray. HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes video about the horror film where the connection between ‘La Llorona’ and ‘The Conjuring’ universe is explained.

“So this was always designed to be a secret tie-in to The Conjuring universe and the idea is Father Perez at this point in the timeline, he has survived his experience with Annabelle and he is now a changed man,” The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves says in our EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes video. “He is a believer in the supernatural and so when Anna comes to him with questions about La Llorona, he is already a believer.”

Tony Amendola reprised his role as Father Perez in The Curse of La Llorona. He previously starred in the 2014 horror hit Annabelle. “They managed to find my rosary, the rosary I used in Annabelle,” Tony reveals. He admits that having the same rosary “sort of made me feel more like Padre Perez and I appreciated the fact that they searched for it and found it. And in this film, I give it to someone else. So by the end of this film, someone else will have this and so it was great. It was like stepping into an evolving world.”

The Curse of La Llorona was released in theaters on April 19, 2019. The film follows a mother in Los Angeles in 1973 who must save her children from an evil spirit who is trying to steal them away.

The Curse of La Llorona also stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velásquez. The horror movie is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and on digital.