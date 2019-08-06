Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Mini-Me Daughter, James, 4, Hold Hands On NYC Stroll – See Pic

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s daughter, 4, is getting cuter with each passing day! She stepped out with her famous dad on August 6 & was looking adorable as she tightly held his hand.

Ryan Reynolds, 42, spent some quality time with his 4-year-old daughter James Reynolds on August 6 and the pictures are absolutely adorable. The father-daughter duo hit the streets of New York City and were all smiles as they strolled down the sidewalk together. Little James looked too cute for her day in the big apple, donning a pair of jeans with colorful flowers printed on them, as well as a snazzy pair of shoes with a big bow. She styled her blonde hair into two big braids and sweetly clung to her father’s hand as they took in the sights.

Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor kept it casual in a pair of loose-fitting khaki pants and a navy tee as he guided his daughter around the city. He wore a newsboy hat and completed his look with stylish tan sneakers. While James’ momma, Blake Lively, 31, wasn’t with them, it was so sweet to see the A-lister fit in a full day of bonding time with his daughter!

James is the couple’s first born, but they also share 2-year-old Inez together. However, the growing family is about to become a family of five, because Blake is pregnant! This past May, the 31-year-old showed up at the premiere of her husband’s new animated film Detective Pikachu rocking a massive baby bump. It was accentuated by her skin-tight canary yellow gown and when she turned to the side she appeared to be well into her second trimester!

We can’t wait to see this growing family welcome their third child, but for now, these pics are enough to give us our daily dose of cuteness! It’s always sweet to see Ryan spend some quality time with his girls.