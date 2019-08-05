‘The Hills’: Audrina Is Shocked When Justin Bobby Brings A Date To Thanksgiving

Justin Bobby appeared to be sending a message to Audrina during the Aug. 5 episode of ‘The Hills’, and we think he was trying to tell her that they’re never ever getting back together.

Justin Bobby arrived to Frankie‘s Thanksgiving dinner with a hot blonde date on his arm during the Aug. 5 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings. And it was a complete “F You” to Audrina because just last week she basically ended her friendship with him over his shady behavior with Stephanie. She was upset that he was leading her on and not treating her right, and then he went ahead and brought a different woman to friendsgiving? How dare he! Basically, everyone thought Justin was out of line for bringing his new girlfriend, Lindsey, to Frankie’s without giving as much as a warning to Audrina, but then again, we are talking about Justin Bobby here.

Anyway, as the girls gathered inside and talked about how much of a dirtbag Justin is, Spencer and Heidi asked everyone else about an incident in which Brody supposedly attacked Stephanie (verbally) at a club a few nights prior. Brody had heard from Audrina that Stephanie didn’t care about his safety when he was fighting the wildfire in Malibu, so he was extremely upset with her. Justin and Frankie said the situation was pretty bad, so that just made Spencer even more mad with Brody than he already was. So much for the feud ending anytime soon.

Later, Stephanie got up from the table and joined Audrina inside to ask her how she felt about Justin and his hot date. More specifically, she wanted an apology from Audrina since Justin clearly wasn’t dating her, even though Audrina thought he was. However, Audrina told Stephanie that they’re “not friends” and she doesn’t deserve anything from her. “It’s over,” Audrina yelled before storming outside.

