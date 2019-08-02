Taylor Swift Treats Fans To First ‘Lover’ Secret Session In London & They’re Saying It’s ‘Amazing’

With just a few weeks until the debut of ‘Lover’, Taylor gave some of her biggest fans an exclusive first listen at a secret session in London — and they’re loving what they heard!

Taylor Swift, 29, is dropping her seventh album Lover on August 25 — and while the rest of us are waiting on pins and needles, a few lucky Swifties got an ultra-exclusive sneak peek in London on Friday, August 2. Hardcore Taylor fans know she likes to invite her devout followers to listening parties dubbed ‘secret sessions’ — and her latest project is no exception!

Attendees — usually Taylor hosts 100 or so per session — flooded social media with their enthusiasm after hearing all 18 tracks. “The album was AMAZING. So many amazing bops and some true tearjerkers…I believe there’s something for everyone,” one fan spilled on Twitter. They continued saying that, in true Taylor fashion, “there’s some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops.”

Other fans gushed on Instagram story, “guys the album is phenomenal” with another sharing on Twitter that the album goes deep, and is “the perfect embodiment of the realization that life is full of moments” — touching on the theme of “moving forward and letting go and living.”

At the session, fans got to meet Taylor — who was reportedly wearing a blue and white stripped button down, jean shorts and a white cardigan with her signature red lip — and snack on rice crispy treats, custom M&Ms and more. They were given a few ground rules, including a request by Taylor not to directly quote anything she said (fans had accidentally misquoted her at sessions for past albums). Taylor’s guests got to leave with exclusive white tote bags that said “Lover Secret Sessions 2019″ — a commemorative item for the special day – along with album-themed pins. One fan also noted Swift decked out the location with luxe Santal 26 candles from Le Labo and Pomegranate Noir soap by famed British fragrance line, Jo Malone.

So far, Taylor (who has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 28, for three years) has released three singles off of her seventh album: “ME!” with Panic at the Disco!’s Brendon Urie, 32, the pro-LGBTQ anthem, “You Need to Calm Down” and Jack Antonoff produced “Archer.” On an Instagram Live story in July, she confirmed that four deluxe versions of Lover will be available, some of which will feature actual excerpts from her personal diaries over the years.