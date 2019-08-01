‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Reveals Why It’d Be ‘Great’ To Bring In ‘New Blood’ Next Season

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ could be facing a cast shakeup before production starts on Season 12, and if one happens, series star Dorinda Medley wouldn’t be upset about it.

Ever since June, there have been rumors about two OGs getting fired from The Real Housewives of New York City. Similar reports also claimed that new ladies would be added to the cast before production starts on Season 12, however, since then, nothing has been confirmed or denied. So until Bravo makes an official announcement, we’re just going to assume that the current cast will return next season. But even if they all don’t make the cut, longtime series star Dorinda Medley, 54, won’t be too upset about it, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting the Fiber One music video, “Work Done,” featuring her and a few other Housewives stars.

Dorinda wouldn’t say whether or not anyone’s getting fired or being added to the mix because, well, the cast is often left in the dark when it comes to those sort of things. “I think what people don’t realize is they don’t really get us usually involved. Like, I didn’t know Barbara was coming on until I saw Barbara come on,” she explained. “In my downtime, I try to go back to whatever my real life is and, you know, enjoy other projects, like this Fiber One project. I kind of let it go with the flow. Listen, I always think it’s great — not only for the cast, but for the audience — to see new blood. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

“And when it doesn’t work out, as you saw this year, it’s pretty obvious fairly quickly. I’m always very open and welcome to new people coming. If it works, it works,” she added. And when it comes to her own spot on the show — a vacancy she’s filled for the last five seasons — Dorinda said her exit will come when the timing is right. She said, “I think it’s the type of thing that you know when they know. I think it comes time that you just sort of have your sale by date, and it’s ready to leave and no matter what happens, as I always say to Andy [Cohen] — I mean, although Andy or whoever asked me to leave, I’ll probably still show up in the background like I used to in the old days with Jill [Zarin] and Ramona [Singer] and LuAnn [de Lesseps]. You know, I enjoy it. I don’t do anything, including this Fiber One project, that I don’t feel enthusiastic about. I mean, I think if you look at what I do, you know, sort of in my daily life, which I let the world know maybe a little too much, it’s pretty authentic, so when anything becomes inauthentic to me, the products I choose, the way I show myself on Instagram, the way I present myself on The Real Housewives, I think that a) it’s time to go and b) the audience knows. The audience is very smart.”