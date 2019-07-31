Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli have reportedly been kicked out of Greek life at the University of Southern California following mom Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are still sisters… just not sorority sisters. Lori Loughlin‘s daughters have reportedly been kicked out of the University of Southern California chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma four months after their parents Lori and Mossimo Giannulli were named in the Varsity Blues scandal.

“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” a source told Us Weekly.

But even though they’ve lost their connections to their sorority sisters, the IRL siblings are sticking together and taking their issues “day by day,” the insider said. “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”

Lori and Mossimo’s legal battle following the college admissions scandal has affected their daughters in different ways throughout the past few months. Olivia, 19, was an influencer, so the consequences played out differently for her than her more private sibling. “Olivia’s world came crashing down quicker in terms of getting dumped and losing all of her business, but this all unfolded slower for Bella and it’s been more emotionally devastating,” the insider told the magazine.

Only time will tell what other consequences the young women face after their parents turned down a plea deal and pleaded not guilty to their charges, effectively continuing the legal process. The two are scheduled to next appear in court on Aug. 27.

