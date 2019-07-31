Denise Richards Thinks ‘There’s Hope’ For Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump To Mend Friendship

Denise Richards and Andy Cohen believe there’s a strong chance Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump can reconcile after their blowout feud on this past season of ‘RHOBH’. They think the former friends can mend their friendship if they just do this…

Denise Richards, 48, is confident that Kyle Richards, 50, and Lisa Vanderpump, 58, can work out their differences. The actress, who recently joined the cast of BH90210, discussed Kyle and LVP’s feud on Watch What Happens Live on July 30. “Is there hope for Kyle and Lisa’s friendship,” Andy Cohen asked in a fan poll. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills executive producer even admitted that he too thinks there is hope for the former longtime friends to mend their relationship. That’s when Denise optimistically replied, “I do too, actually!”

“There’s always hope,” she added, to which Andy agreed. “I always believe, I always do. I just think they need to be in the same place and sit down and talk,” he explained. “I do too,” Denise added.

The third and final part of the season 9 reunion of RHOBH concluded on July 30. Fans of the show will know that Lisa quit the show entirely ahead of the start of filming for the reunion in early June. Subsequently the SUR owner was not present at the reunion.

This past season, Kyle and LVP’s friendship imploded when Kyle told LVP that the “consensus” between some of the women was that Lisa intentionally leaked a story to the press about co-star Dorit Kemsley. — That story became known as the now infamous “puppygate” scandal, where Dorit’s dog, Lucy, who she adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Center, ended up in a kill shelter.

Kyle previously admitted on the RHOBH after show in early June, that she’d like to sit down and talk with Lisa. “We’ll work through this,” she said, adding that she had wished Lisa was present at the time.

The third part of the reunion also featured Camille’s return to the couch after storming off, which former RHOBH star, Brandi Glanville claimed Lisa had orchestrated behind the scenes, despite not being there. Elsewhere in part three of the reunion, Kyle reflected on her friendship with the LVP, while Dorit, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi discussed LVP’s behavior and motives throughout the season.