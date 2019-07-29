‘The Hills’ Sneak Peek: Mischa Barton Confronts Justin Bobby About His Behavior With Audrina

Mischa Barton is tired of Justin Bobby disrespecting Audrina, and she makes that very clear during this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the July 29 episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’.

“You can’t be insulting Audrina like that,” Mischa Barton tells Justin Bobby in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the July 29 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, which HollywoodLife obtained from MTV. Mischa seems to be tired of watching the way Justin has been treating Audrina (ie. leading her on, while sort of also romancing Stephanie Pratt), but Justin doesn’t think he’s been doing anything wrong. He even tries defending himself by showing Mischa a series of phone calls he received from Audrina “the night of Vegas”.

“So? She was out with her friends,” Mischa bites back, before Justin explains, “So? I was saying goodnight. And this is what I get. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten f***ing phone calls.” And when Mischa says that doesn’t “mean anything”, Justin replies, “It means it won’t die with her. I’m serious.”

Mischa, who now seems to think that Justin has gone too far, insists that Audrina “respects” him, but he says if that were the case then she should “respect” him, and “try to be friends and not do s*** again.” However, Mischa doesn’t think that Justin’s been acting like a good friend to Audrina. “You and Stephanie, and your little bond that you have going — [that’s] not [being] a good friend to Audrina. You’ve been on and off with her,” she says.

And when Justin tries defending his actions again, by saying that Audrina “doesn’t care” about his relationship with Stephanie, Marissa sort of agrees. Audrina “doesn’t care about Stephanie… she cares about you,” she tells Justin. “And you should care about her.”

But before the conversation escalates any further than it already has, Justin and Mischa agree to disagree and go their separate ways. Watch the full video above!

