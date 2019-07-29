Lisa Vanderpump ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Brandi Glanville’s Disses: It’s ‘Laughable’

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t here for Brandi Glanville’s shade she threw at her during a recent episode of her podcast. LVP is laughing off Brandi’s ‘ridiculous’ comments, which she thinks are all a ploy for Brandi to attempt to get back on the ‘RHOBH’.

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t losing sleep over Brandi Glanville‘s continued jabs at her. The SUR owner, 58, “couldn’t care less,” about Brandi and her need for constant attention, a source close to LVP tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t spoken to Brandi in years and they don’t run in the same social circle at all. Lisa feels like she’s making these comments just to get in the news and try to get back on the show, which she’s done for years,” the insider says, adding that “Lisa finds it all laughable and ridiculous.”

Brandi took aim at Lisa, as well as Camille Grammer, 50, during a new episode of her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, podcast on July 26. When she addressed if she would be replacing Lisa on the next season of RHOBH — as Lisa quit the show just before the season 9 reunion in June — Brandi accused LVP of being the reason show producers “can’t” bring her back. “He [a producer] said, ‘It’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa.’ … He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you,’” Brandi explained. “I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons,” she added, “but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.”

The reality star, who was a full-timer on the show from 2011-2016, went on to claim that LVP orchestrated Camille’s bombshell appearance on the season 9 reunion. “Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” Brandi said during the podcast. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, b–ches are going down with her.”

Brandi also noted that she believes the so-called script in which she claimed Camille was following was a way for Lisa to keep the option for her future return to the show wide open. “I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls–t,” Brandi explained.

After Lisa caught wind of Brandi’s fiery podcast episode, she took to Twitter to set the record straight on a few things. “First, [Camille Grammer] speakers for herself, we have seen that,” Lisa tweeted in reply to a fan who reposted a story about Brandi’s podcast. “Secondly, I don’t give a damn if [Brandi Glanville] joins #RHOBH. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly,” Lisa continued. So, it looks like the ball is back in Brandi’s court!