Ciara is showing off her sexy dance moves and toned physique in her latest Instagram video, as she gets down backstage with her ‘glam squad’!

Forget the “one, two step” — Ciara, 33, is back at it with the sexy moves! The R&B star posted a fun and spicy video of herself on Instagram on July 29, twerking to Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J‘s summer jam “Simon Says.” She can be seen having fun with her “glam squad” César DeLeön Ramirêz and Yolanda Frederick (a.k.a. her hair and makeup team), while in a white bath robe and barefoot, proving she’s ready to get down whenever, wherever!

The threesome appear to be having a blast, with Ciara playfully tapping her hairdresser César’s behind as he tries to keep up with the superstar. “Ok never eva eva try to dance next to @Ciara she will just make you look bad especially on leg day!!! Still we have so much fun in our #glamroom,” César captioned the same video on his personal Instagram account. Props to César and Yolanda, as we wouldn’t want to be on video dancing next to the one-and-only Cici. Side note: we’re dying to know what highlighter she’s using because Ciara’s glow is on point.

Even in a robe, the mom of two (her kids are ages 5 and 2) looks fitter than ever, with her ultra-toned derrière and legs peeking through — can we say #GOALS? Ciara’s #1 fan, husband Russell Wilson, 30, has yet to like the post but the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks shared on Instagram July 28th that his grandfather sadly passed away at the age of 95. Cici is getting plenty of love from her fans in the comments, though.

The “Goodies” singer dropped her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks back in May and is getting ready to go on tour later this summer. Even Taylor Swift can’t get enough of her latest album, sharing with Entertainment Weekly that Ciara’s song “Thinkin’ Bout You” is amazing. “I listen to it every day when I wake up. She’s so nice, too. She’s been working hard and challenging herself and making cool stuff,” she said. We hope Taylor already has her tickets.

Catch Ciara’s envy-worthy moves in the video above!