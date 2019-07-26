Sandra Bullock, 55, Stuns In Black Mini Dress On Rare Dinner Date With Boyfriend

You can never go wrong with a little black dress! Sandra Bullock made a rare public appearance on July 25 in Hollywood, and looked cool in her black mini.

Sandra Bullock, 55, tries to stay out of the public eye, but gave us a rare glimpse of her style while heading to dinner with her boyfriend Bryan Randall on July 25. The couple has been dating since 2015, and wanted to have a romantic night on the town. They hit up San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, which is a celeb hotspot, since cameraphones are banned. Sandra stunned in a long sleeve black mini dress, and paired the look with summery straw wedge sandals. She carried a small black purse and wore round black sunglasses.

Her hair was parted in the center and styled in loose waves. She wore minimal makeup, but looked gorgeous. The Bird Box actress wore a chain necklace and bangles to complete her outfit. The perfect look for a night out in summer! Her boyfriend looked dapper in a gray suit and crisp, white button down shirt. He looked hot wearing black dress shoes and aviator shades, with his salt and pepper hair expertly styled.

It’s so nice to see Sandra out and about, since she rarely makes red carpet appearances anymore. We admire her low-key lifestyle but we wouldn’t mind seeing her out more since she is so fashionable! She makes a simple black dress look elegant, modern and chic! You can’t go wrong with the classic color, any time of year!