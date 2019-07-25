Steph Curry Poses With Ayesha & Riley, 7, For Adorable Photos While On Vacation In Paris

Stephen and Ayesha Curry prove yet again that they’re cool parents by taking their daughter Riley to Paris to celebrate her birthday. And their vacay pics are gorgeous.

Riley Curry just got treated to the coolest seventh birthday gift ever. Stephen and Ayesha Curry whisked their oldest child off to Paris, France as a treat and the pics the family took on the vacation are breathtaking. The 31-year-old NBA star shared some photos from the European jaunt on his Instagram page on July 24. They include a snap at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Riley also took photos of her parents packing on the PDA and snuggling in a restaurant over a meal.

Steph captioned the Instagram post by flexing his French skills. “Un, deux, trois, quatre, cinq, six sept années pour notre petite fille 🙏🏽 Bon anniversaire! 🇫🇷.” In English, that is, “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven years for our little girl. Happy Birthday!”

Ayesha, 30, also shared photos from Riley’s birthday trip, including a few shots of mother and daughter watching the sunrise in the City of Lights. “We woke up and watched the sunrise,” she captioned one post. She also shared a photo of the three of them lounging at the feet of the Big Wheel, the huge Ferris wheel, which is a popular tourist attraction. “Au Revoir, Belle Paris. Until next time. 🙏🏽,” she wrote in a goodbye message to the beautiful city. Riley – the eldest of the couple’s three children – turned 7-years-old on July 19. Ayesha paid tribute to her firstborn on Instagram on her actual birthday. She captioned a series of photos of Riley, “Our first born turned 7 today. I just don’t understand time at this point. It’s flown by. She’s vibrant, opinionated, funny and athletic as all get out. We love our Roo. 💛💛💛”

A day later Steph added his own birthday post, captioning a photo of Riley posing with a doll, he wrote, “Big girl turned 7 yesterday 🎊🎉💥. So proud to be your ‘Dad’. Yep I’m no longer daddy or dada, just Dad. Now waiting for the day she walks in like ‘What’s up Pops! Make me a Sammich!’ Love you Ri.”

Steph and Ayesha are also parents to another daughter, Ryan, 4, and a son, Canon, who turned 1 on July 2.