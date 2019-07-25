Laverne Cox Channels Beyonce’s ‘B’Day’ Hair For ‘OITNB’ Final Season Premiere Red Carpet

Laverne Cox partied like it’s Beyoncé’s 25th birthday again. The actress recreated the iconic hairstyle from Bey’s ‘B’Day’ album cover for her red carpet look at the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7 premiere!

Just like the lead single on Beyoncé’s 2006 B’Day album, we experienced “Déjà Vu” after seeing Laverne Cox, 47, at the Orange Is The New Black premiere on July 25. The Netflix star’s hair was identical to the swept-up ‘do and heavy fringe that Bey modeled on her second studio album cover, right down to that honey-beige shade. But Laverne’s aughts-inspired hairstyle wasn’t her only standout feature at the premiere, as she graced the event in a strapless gown with a cascading trail of purple tulle. She complemented her dress’s lavender skirt with a pop of bright purple on her eyelids, and the dramatics were appropriate considering that she’s celebrating the final season of OITNB.

“Orange Is The New Black means the world to me. It’s a show that has changed my life. That’s changed the lives of people all over the world, particularly LGBTQ people, people of color, this show is everything to me,” Laverne gushed on the red carpet, after the actress was asked what does the show “represent” for her. Laverne made a name for herself after landing the role of Sophia Burset in OITNB, which premiered in 2013. Since then, Laverne was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2014, becoming the first ever transgender person to ever earn a nod for an Emmy! Adding to her successful track record was another Emmy nomination, this time for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series,” in 2019.

Laverne reflected on her red carpet “glowup” before attending the premiere on Thursday, comparing side-by-side photos of her 2013, 2014 and 2016 looks. “I have been reflecting a lot on the woman I was when the first season premiered 6 years ago and who I am now. Oh how my red carpet looks have evolved! (Exhibit A! 🤔),” she captioned the Instagram post, adding, “More importantly, however, oh how I have grown and evolved as a human being, spiritually, artistically! And all of you have been there, every step of the way. You have been cheering me on, loving me and in the process giving others hope that though they have been reviled, on the outside, that they can be invited in, that they can be loved, that they are deeply lovable.”

Laverne was accompanied by her equally stylish co-stars at the premiere, including Laura Pepron, Dascha Polanco and more.