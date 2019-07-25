Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Go On An Adventure With Baby Stormi & The Pics Are The Cutest Thing Ever

Kylie Jenner shared intimate pics and videos with her family – Stormi and Travis – on her Instagram today.

Kylie Jenner, 21, shared new pics and videos of her adorable little family on Instagram today, showing Stormi Webster, 1, and Travis Scott, 28, with her. She posted a pic of Travis holding their baby daughter in his arms, one of Stormi smiling while sitting on Travis’ lap, and a video of Travis holding Stormi while playing with her.

“We took our baby on an adventure yesterday,” Kylie captioned the ‘gram post. “Ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫.” Travis himself commented on the post, “❤️⚡️❤️ Icccys and lions.” Kylie’s big sister Kim, 38, commented, “OMGGGG the cutest!!!! 🖤”

Kylie also shared more content in her Instagram Story, including a side-by-side pic of her and Stormi as babies and wow, they’re identical! Stormi totally has Kylie’s eyes, lips, and face shape from when she was a baby and it’s the most adorable thing ever.

Kylie wasn’t the only one obsessing over Stormi – friend Hailey Baldwin, 22, commented about cute Stormi, too! “Please stop giving me the most baby fever,” Hailey said. “She’s the sweetest.” We couldn’t agree more with Hailey! We can’t wait to get even more content of Stormi as she grows up, and maybe we’ll see more of her on the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, too.