Becky G Claps Back After She’s Accused Of ‘Dragging’ Selena Gomez: She’s A ‘True Queen’

Becky G called out toxic ‘Stan culture’ that pits female pop stars against one another. Such was the case when Becky’s joke about Selena Gomez’s ‘Taki Taki’ verse was taken ‘completely out of context.’

These “stans” need to take a siesta and chill. Becky G, 22, defended herself against a fan who accused the Mexican-American singer of “dragging” Selena Gomez’s verse in “Taki Taki” while participating in Seventeen’s “Latinx Legends Lyric Challenge.” After DJ Snake’s collab with Selena, 28, Ozuna and Cardi B comes up in the video above, Becky says, “Oh I know this one. I’ll never forget this one because when I heard it, I was a little confused because it says, something, ‘Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta’ but I don’t want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta.” Becky’s obviously joking, as she adds, “Like, I want to party. I wouldn’t take a nap, you know what I’m saying? But yeah, of course I know this one.”

After the video dropped on July 24, one fan took Becky’s lyrical commentary a tad too seriously. “Becky G dragging Selena’s verse as if her discography it’s not one of the worst of a Latin woman lmao,” the Selenator tweeted, which attracted over 300 “likes.” Becky made it clear that she wasn’t taking a dig at her fellow pop star. “I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this ‘Stan’ culture,” Becky replied, adding, “Sad to see yet another ‘fan’ going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down.” Mic drop.

Doubling down on her love for Selena, Becky fired off another tweet: “WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here.” Yes, Becky shares Selena’s namesake, because her full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez! The hater also overlooked one important aspect from that video, as you could’ve said Becky “dragged” her own self. “MAY I ADD THAT THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM A GAME I PLAYED WHERE I WAS CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN🤦🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️,” Becky wrote in another tweet. “The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that ‘stans’ have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now.”

I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this “Stan” culture. Sad to see yet another “fan” going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down🤦🏻‍♀️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here. pic.twitter.com/zJYsFeEuiA — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 25, 2019

Becky further explained her fiesta/siesta confusion, tweeting that she had two hours of sleep “from terrible anxiety” and “jet lag.” It’s okay, Becky. Just blow out these trolls’ candles and then have a siesta, as Selena would say (well, basically).