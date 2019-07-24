The new trailer revealed that Finn Wolfhard kissed actor Oakes Fegley while in character for ‘The Goldfinch.’

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, 16, is spreading his wings in other acting projects beyond the Netflix beloved drama. In the new trailer for The Goldfinch, Finn’s character, young Boris, can be seen kissing 14-year-old Oakes Fegley’s character, young Theodore Decker. The Stranger Things teen will join Nicole Kidman, 52, Sarah Paulson, 44, Luke Wilson, 47, and Ansel Elgort, 25, in the new movie.

Nicole plays Mrs. Barbour, Aneurin Barnard portrays Boris, Sarah acts as Xandra, Jeffrey Wright acts as Hobie, and Luke portrays Larry. The movie adaption is based off the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Donna Tartt. The story is about a 13-year-old boy who survives a terrorist bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and takes the painting “The Goldfinch” with him after the explosion.

In the beginning of the trailer, it showed a young Theodore (Theo) being asked to recount what he remembers about the “incident” at the museum. The trailer then showed Theo in the museum at the time of the bombing, and him reacting to the questioning, saying he found that other people had died.

Theo, years later, discussed how in the aftermath of the bombing, a man had led him to Hobart & Blackwell. “He sent me exactly where I needed to be and to who I needed to be with,” older Theo said. “Before and after. Everything is before and after. And the middle, is the painting,” Theo said about “The Goldfinch” painting.

We can’t wait to see how this star-studded cast transforms the incredible novel on screen, and we know that they’ll all do a great job! The Goldfinch is released on Sept. 13, 2019.